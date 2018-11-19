A Few Showers Monday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A sagging front and an upper disturbance will team up to provide a few showers late tonight and Monday morning.
Temperatures in the upper 30s Monday morning mean the precipitation will be in the form of a cold rain.
As this system progresses off to the east, a lingering shower will be possible into Monday afternoon.
High temps will creep into the mid 40s.
As this disturbance exits early on Tuesday morning, a flurry or snow shower cannot be ruled out but there would be no accumulation.
High temps on Tuesday will be limited to near 40 degrees.
Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, but showers reappear late Friday into the first half of the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.