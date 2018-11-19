Group building beds for 220 kids with nowhere to sleep

Group building beds for 220 kids with nowhere to sleep
Several of children did not receive beds this weekend from the “Build A Dream Northern Kentucky” project.
By Natalya Daoud | November 19, 2018 at 2:58 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 2:58 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - This past weekend 100 children received a new place to sleep all thanks to the “Build A Dream Northern Kentucky” project by the Safety Net Alliance of Northern Kentucky, but 220 did not get to receive that luxury.

The project, which is modeled by Morehead State University’s Build-a-Bed program, is a collaborative effort with northern Kentucky.

The Safety Net Alliance of Northern Kentucky’s goal was to build 100 beds for 100 children.

They received 320 applicants in Oct. and over 150 volunteers delivered beds Sunday.

The Safety Net Alliance of Northern Kentucky say that the remaining children-who are sleeping on floors, couches, and play pens- will not be forgotten.

They stress the importance that every child in the community should have a bed.

This October we received over 320 applications for children to receive a bed through Build A Dream Northern Kentucky, a...

Posted by Build A Dream Northern Kentucky on Sunday, November 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.