Group building beds for 220 kids with nowhere to sleep

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - This past weekend 100 children received a new place to sleep all thanks to the “Build A Dream Northern Kentucky” project by the Safety Net Alliance of Northern Kentucky, but 220 did not get to receive that luxury.
The project, which is modeled by Morehead State University’s Build-a-Bed program, is a collaborative effort with northern Kentucky.
The Safety Net Alliance of Northern Kentucky’s goal was to build 100 beds for 100 children.
They received 320 applicants in Oct. and over 150 volunteers delivered beds Sunday.
The Safety Net Alliance of Northern Kentucky say that the remaining children-who are sleeping on floors, couches, and play pens- will not be forgotten.
They stress the importance that every child in the community should have a bed.
