Man found laying in Middletown road stabbed to death

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - Middletown police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in the middle of a road early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the intersection of Lefferson Road and Sheffield Street around 12:30 a.m. for a person laying in the middle of the street.
The man was identified as Lawrence Kinzel, 46. Police say he appeared to have died from multiple stab wounds.
Police say the investigation led them to a home at 2700-B Audubon Drive where they found James Ray Carroll. They say Carroll is a suspect in the case and ran from officers.
Carroll stole a car in the Save-A-Lot parking lot on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.
Police found Carroll in a home at 2200-B Central Avenue.
He is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, receiving stolen property and failure to report a crime or death.
