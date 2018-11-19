Norwood elementary school evacuated after threatening note

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Students at Norwood View elementary school were evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat note that was sent to the school.
Superintendent Dr. Kathy Sabo ordered the evacuation where children were taken to a ‘safe spot.’
Parents were notified and had the option of picking their child up but Sabo says police did not find anything.
The students were aloud back in the school after a search by police.
It is unclear who wrote the note. Police are still investigating the situation.
