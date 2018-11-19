Ohio police confiscate 76 firearms; considered one of largest gun seizures in state history

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officers from the New Philadelphia Police Department conducted one of the state’s largest gun seizures from a 76-year-old convicted felon and registered sex offender.
Investigators confiscated over 76 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition from outside of an apartment street on West High Avenue on Nov. 14.
The elderly man, who has a lengthy criminal background and is a registered Tier II sex offender, is accused of taking the firearms and selling them without the gun owner’s knowledge.
Due to his criminal history, it is illegal for the 76-year-old man to be in possession of any firearm.
Police say the original gun owner, who is in failing health, named the 76-year-old man as power of attorney. He never gave permission to the elderly man to sell the firearm collection.
The man is now expected to face numerous federal and state laws.
