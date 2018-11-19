OTR bar manager hurt in brutal attack to face suspect in court

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The manager of Japp’s bar in Over-The-Rhine who was beaten so viciously she needed brain surgery is expected to face her accused attacker in court Monday.
Lucien Lanier is scheduled to appear for a 9 a.m. plea hearing before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinkelacker, court records show.
Lanier won a delay last month so his new lawyer could be brought up to date on the case.
The 34-year-old convicted felon was charged with felonious assault in the June 10 attack on Jen Watts as she walked to her car after leaving work at Japp’s bar on Sycamore Street.
Watts was in court month to face Lanier. She came with several supporters and sat near the front of the courtroom.
She is still healing but has returned to work with light duties, her boss has said.
One of Japp’s bartenders, Danny McPherson, was escorting Watts out after work when they saw a man arguing with Cincinnati police outside Tree House Bar.
Then he got into a car, took off and crashed into cars, according to police.
McPherson pulled out his iPhone to take pictures to document it, along with the license plate on the suspect’s car.
But before he could get his camera to operate, the suspect attacked Watts with a closed fist.
Then he smacked the bartender’s cell phone, got into his car and fled.
She suffered a cracked skull and, then while at the hospital, a brain hemorrhage. She underwent surgery and had three metal plates put in her head, her family has said.
There was overwhelming support for Watts at the bar from friends and patrons raising money to help with medical bills.
Lanier was arrested a few weeks later.
He also faces several drug charges including trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine and illegally having a handgun in his residence, court records show. He is prohibited from having guns due to a previous violent felony offense, aggravated assault, a criminal complaint states.
