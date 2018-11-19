Pediatric Therapy center gives children a chance to meet ‘Sensory Santa’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - ABC Pediatric Therapy Network is giving children with sensory concerns or physical limitations a chance to meet Santa Claus.
Santa, who is a physical therapist by day, will be assisted by his therapist “elves.”
Each family will get one complimentary picture with Santa.
RSVP is required with a desired location to attend.
The event is Dec. 4 at 6;30 p.m. and will be held at 3449 Newmark Drive in Miamisburg and Dec. 6 at 7591 Tyler’s Place Boulevard in West Chester.
