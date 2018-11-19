Police investigate shooting in Carthage

By Briana Rice | November 18, 2018 at 11:40 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 11:40 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 7400 block of Vine Street near Anthony Wayne Avenue in Carthage.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A male, 28 years old, was shot in the back and the arm, according to Officer Joe Williams.

The victim fled the scene and ran to a nearby Family Dollar. He collapsed inside the store, according to officers.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department.

