Police investigate shooting in Carthage

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 7400 block of Vine Street near Anthony Wayne Avenue in Carthage.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A male, 28 years old, was shot in the back and the arm, according to Officer Joe Williams.
The victim fled the scene and ran to a nearby Family Dollar. He collapsed inside the store, according to officers.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department.
