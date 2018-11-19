Multiple people shot at Chicago hospital in active shooter situation, officer wounded

CHICAGO (RNN) - Police said a suspect was shot and multiple victims were injured near Mercy Hospital and Medical Center on the South Side of Chicago.
Shots were fired both inside and outside the hospital between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. CT, police said.
One of the injured is a Chicago police officer who is in critical condition.
“He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care,” Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. “Please send your prayers.”
It’s not clear how many people are injured and if they were all injured from gunfire.
“Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital,” Guglielmi said on Twitter.
Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots.
“I am scared as hell. I have never been so scared, I hear of shootings going on every day at people’s workplaces, but not where I work at. This was very too close to me. That could have been us back there and if any bullets had pierced the wall we all would have been hurt,” an employee of the hospital’s family clinic told WLS TV.
