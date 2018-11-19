Rain For Now, Then Drying Out This Week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Damp pavement and rain showers will await you as you step out the door this morning. However, temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees means it will be just a cold rain. As this system progresses off to the east, a lingering shower will be possible into Monday afternoon. Look for a daytime high of 43 degrees.
As this disturbance exits late night and early on Tuesday morning, a light shower or a flurry cannot be ruled out but there would be no accumulation.
Then mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a high of 40 degrees. A dry trend will then continue for travel on Wednesday and Thanksgiving day with our next chance of showers late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 40’s, including Thanksgiving Day and then low 50’s by Friday.
