Reds add two coaches to David Bell’s staff

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - New Reds manager David Bell added two more coaches to his staff for the 2019 season.
J.R. House joins the Reds as the new third base coach. He was also serve as the catching coach. House spent the last seven seasons in various roles in the player development department of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He most recently worked as Arizona’s minor league field coordinator.
The team also added Donnie Ecker as the assistant hitting coach. Ecker spent the 2018 season as the hitting coach for the Los Angeles Angels' AAA affiliate.
House and Ecker join pitching coach Derek Johnson and hitting coach Turner Ward as new members of the Reds organization.
