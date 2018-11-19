Scattered showers Monday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Monday afternoon, be on the lookout for scattered showers. Otherwise, cloudy skies and chilly temperatures are in the forecast.
An area of low pressure will slide to the east tomorrow. However, before it exits the region, light snow is in the forecast Tuesday morning.
High pressure will build just in time for midweek travel.
Dry conditions are in the forecast for Thanksgiving.
Showers will move in to the region late in the day on Black Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm heading toward the weekend.
