Sensual goddess fresco discovered in ancient Pompeii bedroom

The fresco ''Leda e il cigno'' (Leda and the swan) discovered last Friday in the Regio V archeological area in Pompeii, near Naples, Italy, is seen Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. The fresco depicts a story and art subject of Greek mythology, with goddess Leda being impregnated by Zeus - Jupiter in Roman mythology - in the form of a swan. (Cesare Abbate/ANSA via AP) (Cesare Abbate)