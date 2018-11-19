Watch out for these Black Friday pitfalls

Another favorite retail trick -- so-called “Derivatives," which are items (frequently electronics) made especially for Black Friday. Those often come with fewer features so stores can sell them at a lower price. But they can be tricky to spot and research. Consumer Reports says some of the derivative TV models it tested last year were good buys, even once they factored in those limited features, which included fewer HDMI inputs—and more basic remotes. So how can you spot a derivative? Well, look carefully at those Black Friday ads, and Google the brand and model number. If you can’t find any reviews online, it’s likely a derivative.