‘B AUTCH’ and 1,700 other vanity plates rejected by the Ohio BMV this year (graphic)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO)-- A panel of six Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) employees sit down daily, and decide which vanity plate requests fly and which get rejected.
WARNING! This list is very graphic.
You can’t just put anything on a plate.
In fact, the BMV has worked with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to come up with a list of what you can and can’t put on a plate.
- Contains combinations and/phrases (in any language and when read either frontward or backward) that are profane, (that is, swearwords or expletives), obscene, sexually explicit or scatological (i.e., pertaining to feces or excrement).
- Contains words, combinations and/or phrases (in any language and when read either frontward or backward) that are so offensive that they could reasonably be expected to provoke a violent response from viewers without additional comment.
- Contains words, combinations and/or phrases (in any language and when read either frontward or backward) that advocate immediate lawlessness or advocate lawless activities.
Several people wanted to show their dislike for Michigan, the President or other drivers that just can’t be put on a plate.
Sexual prowess is another area people want to announce to the world how good they are with plates like “SEXPERT.”
Then there are the odd plates that only the requester could explain like, “I POOPED” or “CAT PEE.”
Here is the complete list of plates rejected by the BMV this year as of Nov. 19;
