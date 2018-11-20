Car catches fire, woman dies in Highland County crash

NEW MARKET TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - A woman died after her vehicle caught fire during a crash in Highland County early Wednesday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on State Route 138 near mile marker 11.
Police say Loranda Tarter, 47, was driving north when her car drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The vehicle caught fire immediately after the crash.
State Route 138 was closed during the investigation and the Highland County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash, police say.
