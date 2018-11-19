Ex-UofL coach, State Farm agent heard using racial slur on phone call about lawsuit

“Our customers’ State Farm products will not be affected by this change, and we will ensure they receive outstanding service. State Farm Agent Tracy Haus will temporarily assist our customers, while State Farm works to select a permanent agent. If customers have servicing needs, they can call 502-339-8086 or stop by 9800 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223. Or they can connect with Tracy at 502-244-0271. Customers may also reach State Farm at 1-800-782-8332 for assistance with their service needs.”