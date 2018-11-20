Faulty furnace kills 2 sisters in apartment, officials say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two sisters were found dead inside their Forest Park apartment early Monday morning, according to police.
According to the report, the sisters, 44-year-old Mary Johnson and 41-year-old Theresa Johnson, were found by their caretaker and died due to overexposure of heat from a faulty furnace.
Police said the women, who had developmental disabilities, were dropped off by their caretaker Sunday night. When she arrived Monday morning, she found them and called police.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the females not breathing.
“A faulty switch seems to be what caused the heat in the apartment to rise,” police told FOX19 NOW.
Officers said the temperature inside the women’s apartment was 104 degrees after doors and windows were opened.
The furnace was ultimately disabled at the circuit box.
Police checked other apartments for any heat issues and found none.
An official cause of death has not been ruled on by the coroner.
There are no inidcations of foul play suspected.
Forest Park Police said as of right now, no one is facing any criminal charges and that it seems to be a terrible accident.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.