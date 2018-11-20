A few fleeting flurries early Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - After a few fleeting flurries fly in the area during Tuesday morning the remainder of the day will be cloudy.
Clearing will be very slow and you may only notice the sky brightening a bit.
Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day and the daytime hours of Friday will all be very nice for holiday preparations or travel.
Late Friday night and Saturday the weather looks very wet and that may slow your travels some. The good news is that there is no chance of ice and snow, so you can anticipate slow going during rain but nothing that will paralyze travel.
Saturday evening the rain ends and it returns late Sunday night. If you return to work Nov. 26, right now it looks like a slow and wet commute. That far into the future means the forecast is possibly going to undergo changes.
The 109th Thanksgiving Day race, one of America’s oldest, is at 9 a.m. and it looks partly cloudy and chilly with light winds and temperatures close to 35 degrees as the race begins.
