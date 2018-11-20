Former corrections officer accused of bringing illegal items into jail

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A former Butler County corrections officer has been arrested and charged with bribery after bringing illegal items into the facility.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Officer Brandon Moore brought cell phones, miscellaneous tools, and protein powder into the Butler County Correctional Facility.
A routine cell search was conducted and a cell phone was discovered in the pod where Moore was assigned.
An extensive investigation led to the discovery that Moore was responsible for bringing items to inmates in exchange for money.
“It is never easy when you have to investigate one of your own. We are, and should be, held to a higher accountability. He knew the rules, he knew better, and he did it anyway,” Detective Sergeant Ed Tanner said in a news release.
Additional charges could be added.
“This guy obviously had no respect for himself or the safety of his co-workers. Now, he will be on the other side of the bars he once guarded, and he deserves it," Sheriff Jones said.
