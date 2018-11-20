Gang of Five: Secret texts go to appeals court for private review

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - City attorneys turned over secret text messages exchanged by Cincinnati City Council’s self-proclaimed “Gang of Five" to an appeals court for private review this week.
The messages are from March 1-19 relating to or regarding then-City Manager Harry Black and Mayor John Cranley. They were exchanged between Council Members Greg Landsman, P.G. Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard, Chris Seelbach and Wendell Young.
The texts will remain under seal until the court determines which, if any, are public records.
It’s not clear when the First District Court of Appeals may rule.
An anti-tax activist sued for the messages earlier this year when his public records request for them went unanswered for weeks.
Mark Miller seeks to uncover all secret City Council communications on the basis they violate the state’s open meeting laws, according to his lawyer, Brian Shrive.
Lawyers for the Gang have released dozens of text messages exchanged on council members' group string between Jan. 19 to March 24.
But they argue that because the messages were sent and received using their personal phones, they cannot be considered public records, no matter their contact.
Last month, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman directed the Gang of Five and city officials to release all communications Jan. 1 to present, or Oct. 23, court records show.
He also ordered council members to be deposed by Shrive.
But that has not happened.
City Solicitor Paula Boggs Muething filed an appeal to the judge’s order on the grounds it would force council members to turn over text messages and other communications that should be considered privileged and confidential between them and their lawyers, court records show.
The Gang admits to texting other council members about the mayor and former city manager during City Council meetings; and that some of these text messages have not been produced in response to our public records request.
The case is expected to be worked out in the courts next year.
Boggs Muething did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
