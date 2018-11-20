Greater Cincinnati bakery employee diagnosed with Hepatitis A

NORTH BEND, OH (FOX19) - Hamilton County Public Health officials say a North Bend bakery employee tested positive for Hepatitis A.
The person works at Regina Bakery at 3805 Shady Lane.
Health officials say there is minimal risk to patrons of the bakery but they are encouraging caution and advising anyone who has eaten their products between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10 to pay close attention to their symptoms over the next 50 days.
A vaccine can prevent illness if received within two weeks of contact with the virus, officials say.
“Vaccination is the best way to prevent hepatitis A,” Hamilton County Health Commissioner Tim Ingram says. “If you are in one of the risk categories or you have been exposed to someone with hepatitis A, contact your healthcare provider to discuss vaccination. Frequent handwashing is also important in helping to prevent the spread of disease, including hepatitis.”
Symptoms of Hepatitis A include:
- Diarrhea
- Fatigue
- Low appetite
- Stomach pain
- Nausea
- Clay-colored stools
- Jaundice (yellowing of skin and eyes).
Regina Bakery products are distributed at Meiners Meats, Hatting’s Supermarket, Regina Bakery-Cheviot, Hollywood Casino-Lawrenceburg, Humbert’s Meats and Avril-Bleh Meats.
Health officials say risk factors for the illness include people with direct contact to those with hepatitis A, people traveling to countries with high or intermediate rates of hepatitis, men who have sex with men, people who use injection and non-injection drugs and homeless people or incarcerated people.
Ingram says the staff at Regina Bakery has been cooperating with health officials.
“They have been very cooperative with our team and have been more than willing to work with us to prevent the spread of the virus,” Ingram says. “It’s rewarding to see our licensees with such great concern for their customers, even though the risk to them is minimal.”
