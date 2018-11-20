Group says there’s a need for children’s beds in northern Kentucky

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) – Volunteers recently built 100 beds for kids in need across northern Kentucky. This past weekend those beds were distributed to families.
Build A Dream Committee Member Lauren Copeland says they received more than 300 applications for beds, but were only able to build 100 beds. She says the number of applications shows how much of a need there is within the community.
“There are 200 families that didn’t get served and there are more families out there that did not fill out an application and so we will absolutely do another build in 2019 to make sure to work toward children getting a good night’s sleep,” said Copeland.
FOX19 spoke with a single mother of three who received a bed this weekend. Misti Flinchum says she’s been sharing a bed with her 4-year-old daughter.
“I always have tension headaches from sleeping. She’s got the middle of the bed and then I sleep on the side just handing on the edge," she said.
A build date for 2019 has not been set yet. If you’re interested in helping click here.
The Build A Dream Project is a collaborative effort comprised of 133 partner agencies that are part of northern Kentucky’s Safety Net Alliance.
