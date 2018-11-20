Jack Daniel’s creates coffee brew that tastes like whiskey

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you’re not a coffee drinker, you might be one now.
Jack Daniel’s has jumped on the coffee bandwagon and started making its own brew that tastes like whiskey.
The company describes the coffee as such on their website:
Jack Daniel’s is offering customers coffee beans, Arabica ground coffee and travel cups of the new brew, as well as their own coffee cups.
But if you want your coffee to have a real kick, you’ll have to add the whiskey yourself.
The beans are soaked in whiskey for a long period of time, but the roasting process takes away any alcohol the beans would have in them.
