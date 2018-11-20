The Latest: Crews make progress with N. California wildfire

In this Nov. 15, 2018, photo, Troy Miller wipes his eyes as he walks beside a burned out car on his property in Concow, Calif. Miller said he tried to evacuate when the Camp Fire came roaring through the area, but had to turn back when the roads were blocked with debris and fire. A small group of residents who survived the deadly wildfire are defying evacuation orders and living in the burn zone. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher)