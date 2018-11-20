Lawsuit filed in connection with deadly prom night crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The parents of a Monroe High School student killed in a crash on prom night are suing the teen driver who crashed and the driver’s parents.
Kaylie Jackson died when the 2013 Tesla she was in crashed in the 8200 block of eastbound Millikin Road in Liberty Township on April 27.
According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control of the Tesla and overcorrected, which sent the car off the road and into a ditch.
The high-powered vehicle hit a fence and telephone pole before stopping. At one point, it also rolled over or overturned.
Investigators believe the car was going more than 100 miles per hour.
The Jackson family is asking for more than $25,000 in punitive and compensatory damages.
Two others were hurt in the crash.
The teen driver is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.
The Monroe High School student has surrendered her driver’s license and is on house arrest. She also cannot have any contact with the victims.
