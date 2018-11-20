2 men caught on camera breaking into cars in Mt. Adams

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two men were caught on camera rummaging through cars Monday morning on Belvedere Street in Mt. Adams.
In the surveillance video you can see the prowlers who appear to be working together. They are seen checking cars on on the street -- one man appears to be on the lookout when the other man gets inside the car turns on the light and starts sifting through it.
"Ah man it's hard enough to park around here as it is without having to worry about people going through my stuff," Charles Gibbons, who lives on the street.
Gibbons says the parking spots on Belvedere Street fill up fast. A lack of vacant spots forced him to park on another street last night which possibly worked in his favor Monday morning, especially since he says can’t always lock his doors.
“I try to my but my car is a little janky. I drive the 2009 Buick over there. It doesn’t always lock. I try to be careful about it but you never know,” said Gibbons.
However, the cars with the doors locked weren’t safe either. The thieves reportedly busted out a car window with a cinder block to get inside grabbing what they could. Gibbons and several others living on the street are now frustrated and angry that crooks are shopping through their cars stealing and damaging the items they worked hard for.
"I understand you have to make a living but do something productive. Go lay some bricks go dig some ditches if you have to, but stay out of my stuff," said Gibbons.
This isn't the first time thieves have targeted cars in Mt. Adams, so now Gibbons says he makes sure not to leave anything valuable in his car.
“I’m not too worried about them. My car is not that nice so they’re probably not looking for me. There’s a lot of nice houses, nice cars around here. They’re probably scoping out those ones but if I was those people man I’d be a little on edge," he said.
Police were out in the Mt. Adams area Monday night doing patrols. Anyone with information should contact Cincinnati police.
