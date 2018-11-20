On the money: Kidnapping suspect with large dollar sign tattoo arrested

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man with unique facial tattoos wanted for kidnapping has been arrested, police said.
Michael Mann, 35, was wanted on two counts of felony kidnapping, where he was accused of holding a victim for ransom last month.
Cincinnati police said he has a history of domestic violence, aggravated robbery and drug charges.
In January, he was arrested on aggravated burglary and domestic violence charges for climbed into an unlocked window in South Fairmont and choking and slapping a victim several times, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Mann is currently locked up at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
