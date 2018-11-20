2nd grandma charged in Pike Co. murder cover-up out of jail

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The second of two Pike County grandmothers charged with obstruction and perjury in the Rhoden family murders was released from the Pickaway County Jail Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Rita Newcomb, 65, the mother of Angela Wagner, is now on house arrest.
Along with charges of obstruction and perjury, Newcomb is accused of forging custody documents involving her 4-year old granddaughter, whose father is a member of the Wagner family and mother is a member of the Rhoden family.
The mother, Hanna Rhoden, was one of the eight murdered.
Last week, the other grandmother charged in the case was released on $100,000 bond and also is on house arrest.
Fredericka Wagner, 76, is the mother of George “Billy” Wagner III, who along with his wife and two adult sons, is accused of carrying out the killings.
Fredricka Wagner is charged with obstruction and perjury.
“Billy” Wagner, 47, his wife, Angela Wagner, 48, and their two grown sons, George Wagner IV, 27, and Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26, are each charged with eight counts of aggravated murder with the possibility for the death penalty.
The Wagners are accused of killing seven members of the Rhoden family, plus the fiancée of one of the Rhoden victims, at four different Pike County homes.
Killed were: Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, his ex-wife Dana Manley Rhoden, 37, and their three children, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20. Frankie Rhoden’s fiancée, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20, was also killed, along with the elder Christopher Rhoden’s brother Kenneth Rhoden, 44, and cousin Gary Rhoden, 38.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.