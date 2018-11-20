Netflix: What’s coming and going in December

November 20, 2018 at 11:51 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 12:02 PM

(RNN) - Netflix has two notable additions scheduled to arrive Christmas Day, with Marvel’s box-office behemoth “Avengers: Infinity War” and the final season of " Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

The streaming service also continues to churn out live-performance specials from megastars, with Ellen DeGeneres' “Relatable” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Springsteen on Broadway” coming in December.

It was reported earlier in the year the company spent around $13 billion on original programming in 2018. Among the many Netflix Originals in the upcoming month are new seasons of sitcoms “The Ranch” and “Fuller House.”

Bill Murray will have a special for the second year in a row, “Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man.” Titles taking a final bow include Disney’s “Moana” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” as the House of Mouse prepares to start up its own streaming library.

See below for a full list. All titles and dates are subject to change.

NEW ARRIVALS

Available Dec. 1

  • 8 Mile
  • Astro Boy
  • Battle - NETFLIX FILM
  • Bride of Chucky
  • Christine
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
  • Crossroads: One Two Jaga - NETFLIX FILM
  • Friday
  • Friday After Next
  • Hellboy
  • Man vs. Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
  • Meet Joe Black
  • Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • My Bloody Valentine
  • Next Friday
  • Reindeer Games
  • Seven Pounds
  • Shaun of the Dead
  • Terminator Salvation
  • The Big Lebowski
  • The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
  • The Last Dragon
  • The Man Who Knew Too Little

Available Dec. 2

  • The Lobster

Available Dec. 3

  • Blue Planet II: Season 1
  • Hero Mask - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 4

  • District 9

Available Dec. 6

  • Happy!: Season 1

Available Dec. 7

  • 5 Star Christmas - NETFLIX FILM
  • Bad Blood - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Dogs of Berlin - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Dumplin' - NETFLIX FILM
  • Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle - NETFLIX FILM
  • Nailed It! Holiday! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Pine Gap - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Super Monsters and the Wish Star - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The American Meme - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Ranch: Part 6 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 9

  • Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

Available Dec. 10

  • Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Available Dec. 11

  • Vir Das: Losing It - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 12

  • Back Street Girls: Gokudols - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Out of Many, One - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 13

  • Wanted: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 14

  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Cuckoo: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Dance & Sing with True: Songs - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Fuller House: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Inside the Real Narcos - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • ROMA - NETFLIX FILM
  • Sunderland Til I Die - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Fix - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Innocent Man - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Protector - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Tidelands - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Travelers: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 16

  • Baby Mama
  • Kill the Messenger
  • One Day
  • Springsteen on Broadway - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Theory of Everything

Available Dec. 18

  • Baki-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 21

  • 3Below: Tales of Arcadia - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • 7 Days Out - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Back With the Ex - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Bad Seeds - NETFLIX FILM
  • Bird Box - NETFLIX FILM
  • Derry Girls - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Diablero - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Greenleaf: Season 3
  • LAST HOPE: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Perfume - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Sirius the Jaeger - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski - NETFLIX FILM
  • Tales by Light: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Casketeers - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Wolf (BÖRÜ) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 24

  • Hi Score Girl - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Magicians: Season 3

Available Dec. 25

  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
  • Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War

Available Dec. 26

  • Alexa & Katie: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • YOU

Available Dec. 28

  • Instant Hotel - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • La noche de 12 años - NETFLIX FILM
  • Selection Day - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • When Angels Sleep - NETFLIX FILM
  • Yummy Mummies - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 30

  • The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Available Dec. 31

  • The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Coming in December

  • Watership Down: Limited Series - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving Dec. 1

  • Cabin Fever
  • Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
  • Groundhog Day
  • Happily N'Ever After
  • Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White
  • Hellbound: Hellraiser II
  • Hellraiser
  • Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
  • Spider-Man 3
  • Spy Hard
  • Stephen King's Children of the Corn
  • Swept Under
  • The Covenant
  • The Game

Leaving Dec. 4

  • Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
  • Air Bud: Spikes Back
  • Air Bud: World Pup
  • Air Buddies
  • Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales
  • Spooky Buddies
  • Tarzan & Jane
  • The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
  • The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
  • The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
  • The Search for Santa Paws
  • Tinker Bell
  • Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
  • Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Leaving Dec. 7

  • Trolls

Leaving Dec. 10

  • Battle Royale
  • Battle Royale 2
  • Teeth

Leaving Dec. 15

  • Step Up 2: The Streets

Leaving Dec. 16

  • Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Leaving Dec. 17

  • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Leaving Dec. 19

  • Ip Man: The Final Fight

Leaving Dec. 20

  • Disney's Moana
  • Food, Inc.
  • I Give It a Year

Leaving Dec. 22

  • Spotlight

Leaving Dec. 25

  • Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Leaving Dec. 31

  • Troy

