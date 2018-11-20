No rain in the local forecast for Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cloud cover, sprinkles and flurries continue around the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Tonight the sky will partially clear but with an approaching front temperatures will drop only into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Cloud cover will thicken again tomorrow but there is no rain in the forecast until Friday night and Saturday. For Thanksgiving holiday travel the only ice and snow will be in the northwestern U.S. until late Sunday when the central and northern Great Plains get some snow.
Around here Saturday will be wet and Sunday dry then another bout of rain arrives Sunday night and Monday.
