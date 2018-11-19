Ohio’s tallest, fastest toboggan chutes in Strongsville set to open for the season

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes open on Friday in Strongsville, the day after Thanksgiving.
The pair of twin toboggan chutes sends riders down a 70-foot vertical drop along 700 feet of ice.
Riders reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour, according to Metroparks officials. Each chute has a radar so riders can record their top speed.
All riders are required to wear gloves and must be 42 inches or taller.
Ohio’s tallest toboggan chutes are located at the Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation. Hot chocolate and snacks will be served by the fireplace, which features a large-screen TV and a view of the chutes.
The chutes will be open on Friday from noon to 10:30 p.m. The regular schedule is as follows:
- Fridays: 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Saturdays: Noon – 10:30 p.m.
- Sundays: Noon – 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.