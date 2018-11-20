One-third of US parents will skip flu shots for their kids this season

(RNN/CNN) – Doctors recommend it, but about one in three parents say they’re not going to vaccinate their children against the flu this year.
The results are in a poll released this week by the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan.
“Two thirds of parents said their child would get flu vaccine this year, while 34 percent said their child was unlikely to do so,” the hospital said.
“Most parents indicated their child’s health care provider strongly (51 percent) or mostly (26 percent) recommends flu vaccine; 21 percent did not recall the provider making a recommendation, while 2 percent said the provider recommended against flu vaccine.”
The top three reasons parents gave for not vaccinating their children:
1. They were concerned about possible side effects
2. They don't think it works well
3. Their child is healthy and doesn't need it
Last flu season, 185 flu-related pediatric deaths were reported. Hundreds more children were hospitalized because of the illness.
Of the children who died, 80 percent had not been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The vaccine’s been recommended for children 6 months and older since 2010.
While doctors agree the vaccination isn't perfect, they still advise it as the best prevention against the influenza virus.
