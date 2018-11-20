Routine traffic stop triggers massive pot bust for Ohio troopers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - What started as a routine traffic stop in central Ohio ended in an eyebrow-raising, million-dollar marijuana bust.
The OHSP announced Tuesday it seized 250 pounds of pot -- worth about $1.2 million -- from a Penske moving truck with Indiana plates.
The truck was stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 (which runs east and west across Ohio), and, after growing suspicious, troopers began their search on the side of the highway.
A drug-sniffing canine alerted them to stockpile of drugs.
The driver was taken into custody, and authorities are investigating.
