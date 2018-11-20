Skies Slowly Clear Tonight Into Wednesday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Some drizzle into early afternoon, otherwise mostly cloudy skies and a high of 39 degrees.
Our quiet weather trend will continue for the remainder of the week, before our next chance of rain this weekend. As we work into Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day and the daytime hours of Friday expect dry weather and temperatures in the low to mid 40’s before a spike to near 50 degrees on Friday.
The 109th Thanksgiving Day race, one of America’s oldest, is at 9 a.m. and it looks partly cloudy and chilly with light winds and temperatures close to 35 degrees as the race begins.
Late Friday night and Saturday the weather looks very wet and that may slow your travels some. The good news is that there is no chance of ice and snow, so you can anticipate slow going during rain but nothing that will paralyze travel.
Saturday evening the rain ends and it returns late Sunday night. If you return to work Nov. 26, right now it looks like a slow and wet commute. That far into the future means the forecast is possibly going to undergo changes.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.