Strongsville girl with Down syndrome celebrates 2nd birthday after beating cancer twice

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 2-year-old girl celebrated her first birthday at home after defying all odds.
Grace Rosian was delivered prematurely at 33 weeks on Oct. 24, 2016. She was born with Down syndrome and diagnosed at birth with a form of leukemia. Two days after birth, her first round of chemotherapy treatment was administered.
The first two months of Grace’s life were spent with her family by her side at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital.
Then, in Aug. 2017, Grace was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
“Although AML is a curable form of leukemia for kids with Down syndrome, their bodies are extremely sensitive to chemotherapy,” explained Dr. Seth Rotz, a pediatric oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital. “Grace was at such a risk for severe infections that she had to stay hospitalized throughout her treatment.”
Grace spent the following 8 months in the hospital and received 10 spinal tap procedures during her second round of chemo.
“Even when her body was battered by infection or the effects of chemo, Grace took the treatments like a champ,” says Dr. Rotz.
After remissing, Grace returned back to her home in Strongsville.
“With everything Grace has been through, she’s always been a happy baby,” said Grace’s mother, Valerie Revell-Rosian. “I’m amazed to see how strong she’s getting and far she’s come along.”
The toddler’s family recently celebrated Grace’s second birthday; her first at home.
Her family says she fell asleep before blowing out her candles, but that didn’t stop her mother from making a birthday wish.
“As she continues growing, my hope is for her to find independence and confidence to know she can do anything she puts her mind to.”
