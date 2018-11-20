‘Stuck buck’ gets out from under vehicle with CFD’s help, snaps antler in process

A deer stuck beneath a vehicle snapped its own antler while breaking free in a video recently posted to Facebook by the Cincinnati Fire Department.
“Helping others is near and DEER to us,” CFD posted.

CFD says Heavy Rescue 9 went to work Monday night to help the “stuck buck.” After a few seconds, firefighters can be seen backing away from the vehicle.

After a smattering of what sounds like hoofs and antlers to pavement, the deer gets closer to getting out from under the vehicle. At one point one of the animal’s antlers pops off its head and flies a few feet down the road.

Once upright, the deer runs away. You can watch the whole CFD video below:

