Banged-up Bengals lose LB Preston Brown

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - Bengals starting middle linebacker Preston Brown will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Brown injured his knee during the Bengals 51-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints and did not return.
A native of Cincinnati and Northwest High School graduate, Brown signed with the Bengals this off-season, totaling 42 tackles and two interceptions in his first season with his hometown team.
The injury to Brown is the latest development to the season-long narrative for the Bengals, as he is the fourth linebacker to miss time this season due to injury, and the ninth player to land on season-ending injured reserve.
Hardy Nickerson will continue to fill the middle in Brown’s absence. The second-year linebacker has 38 tackles filling in for the multiple injured backers this season.
Defensive end Kasim Edebali, who is joining his sixth team in five seasons, was signed to fill the empty roster spot.
