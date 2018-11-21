Crash sends police officer to hospital

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - A crash sent a police officer in Butler County to the hospital overnight.
A Trenton police officer was returning from taking a suspect to the county jail when he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton about 7:45 p.m., police said.
“A motorist, who was admittedly looking at his cell phone, turned left directly in front of our officer causing the crash,” police wrote in a news release.
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.
He is expected to return to work.
Police have a safety warning for motorists as they hit the road this holiday weekend.
“As crashes involving distracted driving continue to rise, we encourage all of you to use diligence, follow the law, and drive responsibly for the safety of all motorists on the roadway.”
