Frisch’s brings the flavor in Pumpkin Pie war with spice-y music video

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - If Busken Bakery can’t stand the heat Frisch’s Big Boy is bringing, they should get out of the kitchen.
The Cincinnati-based fast food chain is bringing the flavor with their (pumpkin) spice-y new music video: She’s My Pumpkin Pie.
Restaurant officials say the Thanksgiving-dish-themed music video was released the day before Pie Day, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Wednesday Frisch’s will sell 20,000 pies from all restaurants combined.
The holiday-themed take on the popular Warrant song ‘Cherry Pie’ was recorded by singer Amy McFarland and award-winning guitarist Dudley Taft and the music video featured the famous Big Boy himself.
With lyrics like ‘tastes so good makes a Big Boy cry’ and ‘swing it to the flour, swing it to the sugar, swing it to the spices in the back of my oven,’ this music video is sure to leave your salivating and make your taste buds dance with delight.
Regardless of who your favorite pie maker is, I think we can all agree that when two delicious pies are competing against each other, we all win.
