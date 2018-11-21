Marvin Lewis hints at A.J. Green return this week

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - A.J. Green will return to practice this week and all signs point to him suiting up Sunday against the Browns.
Green has not played since injuring his toe in the fourth quarter of the Bengals win against Tampa Bay on Oct. 28. The 7even-time Pro Bowl receiver avoided surgery, but has missed the last two games.
Green did not practice with the team on Wednesday, but Marvin Lewis said he is expected to practice the rest of the week.
“A.J. has worked hard and is ready to get back to work,” Lewis said. “If he feels good enough to go and we judge him good to go by our eyes, he’ll be good to go.”
The Bengals need their best play-maker after losing both games he missed. Green is second on the team in receiving yards and still leads the Bengals with six receiving touchdowns despite his missed games.
“It would be nice to get him back, but we’ll see how it goes," said quarterback Andy Dalton. "I’ll definitely welcome him back pretty easily.”
