Mother blames school after son is hospitalized, says she wasn’t contacted about inhaler use

MT. HEALTHY, OH (FOX19) - A little boy is in the hospital and his mother is blaming his school for putting him there.
Darius, 7, is recovering at the hospital after his mother says he had an asthma attack that began at Mt. Healthy South Elementary School.
“He gets four to six puffs every four to six hours depending on what zone he’s in with his asthma plan,” said his mother Patricia Wilder.
She says Monday she got a call from the school saying her son was running through the halls being disruptive around 1:30 p.m. After that issue was addressed Wilder says her son went to the school nurse saying he needed to use his inhaler, but the nurse wouldn't give him another puff. Wilder says the nurse told her son she couldn't give him his inhaler because he used it at 11:55 a.m. and it was only 2 p.m.
Wilder says if they can call her at 1:30 p.m. to tell her Darius is misbehaving that they can call her at 2 p.m. when her son was asking for his inhaler.
"We would have went to pick him up. I would have taken my baby home right then and there," said Wilder.
After school, Darius goes to daycare at another location. Wilder says Darius gets there every day at 3:55 p.m. and when he got to daycare a worker called her saying her son was having trouble breathing.
“The daycare asked how many puffs of his inhaler to give him and I said six and that we would be on the way to pick him up,” said Wilder.
She says after bringing him home and hooking him up to a breathing device called a nebulizer, his hands started shaking. Wilder says if the school would have just called her this all could have been avoided.
FOX19 reached out to the school district for comment and received the following statement:
In regards to an incident with a young, male student and a health emergency involving the need for an inhaler, we at Mt. Healthy City Schools take the health and safety of our students very seriously. We are just at the beginning of this investigation. Due to the fact that the parent is stating that she is contacting an attorney, we cannot comment specifically on the investigation. We can say that our students’ health and safety is our number one priority. In fact, the motto at both elementary schools is “We are safe, we are kind, and we are responsible,” the students and staff review this on a daily basis through our PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention Supports).
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.