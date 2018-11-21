Mother blames school after son is hospitalized, says she wasn’t contacted about inhaler use

In regards to an incident with a young, male student and a health emergency involving the need for an inhaler, we at Mt. Healthy City Schools take the health and safety of our students very seriously. We are just at the beginning of this investigation. Due to the fact that the parent is stating that she is contacting an attorney, we cannot comment specifically on the investigation. We can say that our students’ health and safety is our number one priority. In fact, the motto at both elementary schools is “We are safe, we are kind, and we are responsible,” the students and staff review this on a daily basis through our PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention Supports).