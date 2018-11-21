Pedestrian hit by car in Fairfield, flown to hospital

A male pedestrian was hit by a car on Dixie Highway in Fairfield early Wednesday, police said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 21, 2018 at 5:28 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 5:32 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A male pedestrian was hit by a car in Fairfield and flown to hospital overnight, police said.

State Route 4, also called Dixie Highway, was shut down near St. Clair Avenue while authorities investigated.

The accident was reported about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim’s name and condition were not immediately available.

The driver of the striking vehicle was not hurt, according to police.

