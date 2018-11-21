Pedestrian hit by car in Fairfield, flown to hospital

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A male pedestrian was hit by a car in Fairfield and flown to hospital overnight, police said.
State Route 4, also called Dixie Highway, was shut down near St. Clair Avenue while authorities investigated.
The accident was reported about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim’s name and condition were not immediately available.
The driver of the striking vehicle was not hurt, according to police.
