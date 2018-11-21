Reds sign closer Raisel Iglesias to three-year deal

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The Reds and Raisel Iglesias have agreed to a three-year contract through the 2021 season.
In June 2014, the Reds signed a 7-year contract through the 2020 season. The contract included provisions that allowed him to opt into arbitration following the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Iglesias finished the 2018 season with 2.38 ERA and a career-high 30 saves. He 64 career saves in 72 chances.
“Raisel has been extremely reliable in our bullpen,” said Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams. “This contract provides both sides with cost certainty and will allow David (Bell) and (pitching coach) Derek (Johnson) to focus on how Raisel can be utilized to provide the most value to the team.”
Iglesias has spent his entire four-year MLB career with the Reds.
