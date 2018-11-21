Travel Day Wednesday & Thanksgiving Forecast

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Travel day is here and the weather looks great for a good portion of the country and right here in the Tri-State. Look for a sun and cloud mix today with a daytime high of 43 degrees. Our dry trend continues right through Thanksgiving Day with a highs in the low 40’s and sunshine.
There will be rain Friday night and through Saturday. The rain will end early Saturday evening and resume late Sunday evening. Rainfall rates will not be particularly heavy but there will be enough falling to slow your progress some Saturday. The other story will be some mild air this weekend with highs in the mid 50’s before we fall back into the upper 30’s early next week for daytime highs.
Have a great Thanksgiving Holiday !
