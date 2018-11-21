UCF jumps OSU, knocks UC out of playoff rankings

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - UCF’s success is hitting football in Ohio hard.
After beating UC 38-13, Central Florida jumped Ohio State in the newest college football playoff rankings and knocked UC from the top 25.
Despite No. 9 West Virginia losing over the weekend, the Buckeyes did not move up. Ohio State remained No. 10, while UCF jumped up from No. 11, to No. 9, the highest ranking ever for a non-power five school.
The committee praised UCF’s 38-13 victory over No. 24 Cincinnati in prime-time, which likely led to them jumping the Buckeyes.
The Bearcats dropped out of the rankings after being in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time ever last week.
The top eight of the CFP ranking remained the same, including Michigan at No. 4. The Buckeyes square off with the Wolverines on Saturday.
