Weather shouldn’t negatively impact Thanksgiving travel

There is good weather news of sorts for fire-beleaguered California. A series of storms are lined up across the Pacific Ocean and promise to bring higher humidity and several episodes of drenching rain. The bad news is the rainfall may be too much of a good thing with erosion and mudslides, especially where the recent fires have exposed the soil. The storms can be traced westward to central Asia where the jet stream interacts with the Tibetan Plateau and Himalaya Mountains. Think of the two as large rocks in a stream disrupting the air as it flows around and over the obstructions.