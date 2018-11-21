Weather shouldn’t negatively impact Thanksgiving travel

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Most of the weather news for Thanksgiving holiday travel is good.
The lack of ice and snow for a few hundred miles in all directions means little weather drama for your travels.
There will be rain Friday night and Saturday. The rain will end early Saturday evening and resume Sunday evening. Rainfall rates will not be particularly heavy but there will be enough falling to slow your progress some Saturday.
There is good weather news of sorts for fire-beleaguered California. A series of storms are lined up across the Pacific Ocean and promise to bring higher humidity and several episodes of drenching rain. The bad news is the rainfall may be too much of a good thing with erosion and mudslides, especially where the recent fires have exposed the soil. The storms can be traced westward to central Asia where the jet stream interacts with the Tibetan Plateau and Himalaya Mountains. Think of the two as large rocks in a stream disrupting the air as it flows around and over the obstructions.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.