What’s that ringing noise in Price Hill?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Some residents in Price Hill are growing more frustrated with a constant ringing noise. The sound isn’t in their heads -- they believe it is coming from a celphone tower near their homes on West 8th Street.
The noise could still be heard Tuesday night. Some nearby residents say it has led to headaches and sleepless nights.
“It’s been going like ‘eehh’ and it’s, like, really bothering us,” said Hannah Moore.
Julie Boynton said she began hearing the noise this past Thursday.
“When I opened up my window to get some air that night -- I normally sleep in peace -- but this particular night the noise was in the air and I was like, ‘What is that noise?’” she said.
She says from that point on the sound hasn’t stopped.
“It’s disturbing,” she said. “I don’t know what it is, but it’s not something that should go on continuously every night. It’s not good.”
According to the city manager’s office, no formal complaints have been filed. City officials aren’t sure what the noise is. They’re checking to see if it is, in fact, a cell tower or a generator nearby.
Boynton believes the noise is beginning to have an impact on her health.
“It gets inside the brain and it’s disturbing the brain,” she said. “I have headaches now. I’ve been having headaches for two days.”
The city plans to reach out to Duke Energy tos ee if the power lines in the area could be causing the noise.
