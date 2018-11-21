WinterFest is back at Kings Island

DEERFIELD TWP., OH (FOX19) - WinterFest is back for the second year in a row.
You can walk through 10 enchanting winter wonderlands among 5 million lights.
Go ice skating on the Royal Fountain which has been transformed into Snow Flake Lake.
You can also witness ice carvers demonstrate their amazingly cool talents.
New this year is Tinsel Town and Carriage Rides.
You can also enjoy 19 different rides including 2 roller coasters. WinterFest opens Friday.
Single tickets cost $26 but you can same $13 by ordering online.
