CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Would you pay $5 to park closer to the Kenwood Town Centre? Now you have the option.
Mall officials say shoppers requested more reserved parking -- that’s where the idea came from. The lot is right next to Nordstrom.
Mall officials say it began this past weekend, and so far at least 200 people have utilized the service.
The option is only available on weekends through the holidays. It will be available to people until the new year.
Officials also say a second valet lot has been added near Tiffany’s to try and accommodate shoppers.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.